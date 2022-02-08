Chester man charged with grand larceny in connection to Goochland construction site thefts

As a result of a two-year investigation of larcenies occurring at residential construction sites, Mr. Gerardo Diaz Maciel, 28, of Chester, VA, was arrested.

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chester man was arrested and charged with grand larceny in connection to thefts at residential construction sites in Goochland County.

On November 30, 2021, GSCO executed a search warrant in Chester. As a result of a two-year investigation of larcenies happening at residential construction sites, police arrested 28-year-old Gerardo Diaz Marciel.

Marciel has been served five felony warrants through Goochland County and has been charged with three counts of grand larceny and two counts of grand larceny with intent to sell.

During the execution of the search warrant, over 30 items were recovered that were previously stolen in multiple jurisdictions.

Additional charges may be brought forward as the investigation continues, according to police.