Chester man dies from injuries suffered in Gloucester County crash

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 35-year-old Chester man has died from injuries he suffered in a single vehicle crash on Route 14 in Gloucester County on Saturday.

Lorenzo W. Jones Jr., 35, was driving eastbound on Route 14, west of Ware Neck Road, just after 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 when he ran off the road and into the median at a curve, according to Virginia State Police.

Jones, a Chester resident, overcorrected and went over a guardrail before hitting several trees and overturning the 2009 Cadillac he was driving. Jones, who police said was traveling at a high rate of speed, was ejected from the vehicle and later died from his injuries at a hospital.

In a release, police said it remains unclear whether alcohol was a factor in the fatal crash or if Jones was wearing his seat belt.

