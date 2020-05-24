Chester man hit, killed along Route 301 in Sussex County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sussex County (WRIC) An investigation is underway after a man from Chester is killed along Route 301 in Sussex County over the weekend.

It happened in the southbound lanes, north of Halifax Road at 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Virginia State Police say Jeffery Joseph Hinche, 55, was pushing his bicycle south in the northbound lanes of Route 301 when he was struck by a 2007 Honda.

Troopers say the female driver, who was not injured, pulled over and called 911.

Hinche died at the scene.

Troopers say alcohol is not a factor in the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events