Chester man hit, killed along Route 301 in Sussex County

Sussex County (WRIC) An investigation is underway after a man from Chester is killed along Route 301 in Sussex County over the weekend.

It happened in the southbound lanes, north of Halifax Road at 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Virginia State Police say Jeffery Joseph Hinche, 55, was pushing his bicycle south in the northbound lanes of Route 301 when he was struck by a 2007 Honda.

Troopers say the female driver, who was not injured, pulled over and called 911.

Hinche died at the scene.

Troopers say alcohol is not a factor in the incident.

