Chesterfield and Petersburg police welcome home two children injured in shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Chesterfield County and Petersburg Police Departments welcomed home two children who were injured in a shooting.
(Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County and Petersburg Police Departments welcomed home two children who were injured in a shooting.

The 5-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy were playing outside when they were shot in a drive-by in Petersburg last month. With both kids out of the hospital, police said they wanted to do something special to welcome them home.

A Facebook post from the department said both kids were given gifts, bikes and a cake.

“We loved bringing smiles to their faces,” CCPD said in its post. “Our community partnerships allow for generous and thoughtful opportunities and we couldn’t be more proud of that.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events