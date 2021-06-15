Chesterfield and Petersburg police welcome home two children injured in shooting

The Chesterfield County and Petersburg Police Departments welcomed home two children who were injured in a shooting. (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County and Petersburg Police Departments welcomed home two children who were injured in a shooting.

The 5-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy were playing outside when they were shot in a drive-by in Petersburg last month. With both kids out of the hospital, police said they wanted to do something special to welcome them home.

A Facebook post from the department said both kids were given gifts, bikes and a cake.

“We loved bringing smiles to their faces,” CCPD said in its post. “Our community partnerships allow for generous and thoughtful opportunities and we couldn’t be more proud of that.”