Chesterfield church offering ‘drive-in’ style church worship during coronavirus pandemic

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Pull up your car and crack the windows. By any (safe) means necessary, Hope Point Church is offering ‘drive-in’ style church worship to the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jon Cain, the Westchester Campus Pastor at Hope Point Church, said leaders at the church have clarity that they can continue offering ‘drive-in’ services at the Church’s central campus with extended regulation.

“In these unique and difficult times, we want to be a beacon of light and hope,” Jonathan Stells, Lead Pastor at Hope Point Church said. “We’re endeavoring to comply with all government regulations to keep people safe and enable people to connect with Jesus and the community.”

Stells said that offering worship to people in this style shows the lengths churches will go to reach people in times of crisis.

“In this format, people can get out of the house a little bit, connect with their church family and to the word of God in a life-giving and relevant way. Everyone from our community is welcome to attend,” Stells said.

Hope Point Church is also running a food bank that is feeding up to 75 families a week, and church leaders said they are preparing to triple the number of people based on unemployment.

Handing out dinner along with groceries every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Cain said the church just wants people to know there are options available to them.

LATEST HEADLINES: