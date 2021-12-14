Chesterfield could receive up to $8.3 million in opioid suit

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County could receive as much as $8.3 million dollars in a historic settlement with major corporate opioid manufacturers and distributors – and all they have to do is sign away their right to sue.

In November, the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors approved a resolution affirming their participation in the settlement against “McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, Janssen, and their related corporate entities” including provisions that implement a “release of claims against settling entities.”

In other words, they agreed not to sue the companies separately for damages suffered as a result of the opioid crisis.

The multi-state suit was a windfall for Virginia, which is expected to receive about $530 million from the settlement. The majority of that money will fund the state’s Opioid Abatement Authority, an agency tasked with fighting the opioid epidemic across the commonwealth.

However, some funds will also go directly to localities – and in fact, payments to Chesterfield have already started.

That’s according to a memo published by the Chesterfield School Board, which approved its own resolution agreeing not to sue the companies. School board officials said the companies had begun paying money into an escrow account in November, with the first payouts to localities expected in June 2022.

Even though none of that money will be paid directly to the school board, they passed the resolution agreeing not to sue the companies to “help Virginia and the County in general obtain the maximum recovery possible on the most desirable timeline.”