Chesterfield County accepting nominations for “Community Champions”

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Do you know someone who is doing marvelous things in Midlothian? Is a group demonstrating excellence in Ettrick?

Chesterfield County wants to recognize its residents, organizations and businesses who are volunteering time and money to help out in the community, as part of the “Chesterfield Community Champions” awards program.

One winner will be selected from the following groups:

Youth (12 years old and younger)

Teen (13 years old and older)

Youth group (two or more people younger than 18)

Adult (18 years old to 59 years old)

Senior (60 years old and older)

Group (two or more people, with no age restriction)

Organization (businesses, churches and other groups)

Nominations are due by Feb. 7. Winners of the competition will be announced on April 2. The county said nominees and award recipients will be recognized at a special event on the same day.

Nomination forms and more information can be found here.