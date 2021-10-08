Chesterfield County calls for public input on proposed redistricting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County will host two virtual meetings to inform citizens about proposed changes to the county’s election districts and receive public feedback on the plans.

The changes would affect Chesterfield’s magisterial districts, from which the county’s supervisors are elected.

The meetings will be hosted on the county’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13 and Tuesday, Oct. 19.

There will also be an in-person public hearing at the board of supervisors’ meeting on Oct. 27.

This map shows the proposed changes to Chesterfield’s Magisterial Districts. (Map courtesy of Chesterfield County)

The redistricting is legally mandated as a result of demographic changes revealed by the 2020 census. Census results showed that from 2010 to 2020, the county grew by nearly 50,000 people.

The new magisterial districts will not apply to this year’s election.