Chesterfield County courts closed Monday and Tuesday

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County General District Court will be closed Monday, Jan. 11 and Tuesday, Jan. 12 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The county reported 244 cases of coronavirus on Jan. 9, a jump of 99 cases from the day prior. The county’s 7-day average of cases per 100,000 people is 47.4.

Chesterfield courts were closed for three days Jan. 4-6, but reopened for business on Jan. 8 and 9.

During the upcoming closure, only video pre-trial, protective order and bond hearings will be held.

