Chesterfield County dog is ready to rumble in Puppy Bowl XVI

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia will be represented in America’s cutest sporting event, the Puppy Bowl.

Rooster — a 14-week-old Bulldog/American Staffordshire Terrier from Sanctuary Rescue in Midlothian — is in the starting line-up. He’s vying for Most Valuable Puppy (MVP).

“Rooster cock-a-doodle-doo’d himself all the way to NYC where he kicked a whole lot of mutt butt on the footpaw field. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, Sanctuary Rescue’s own potato-shaped mascot is a dog-gone Puppy Bowl Super Star who was apparently born to razzle dazzle out on the AstroTurf,” the rescue said on their Facebook page.

Two puppies — Sparkle and Maverick — that were adopted from the Virginia Beach SPCA are also ready to rumble in the barking ball.

This will be the 16th Puppy Bowl featuring returning groups #TeamRuff and #TeamFluff.

Puppy Bowl XVI will air on Animal Planet on Feb. 2 at 3 p.m.