Chesterfield County Fair starts Friday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The 106th Chesterfield County fair kicks off from the county fairgrounds Friday.

The fair runs through next Saturday, Aug. 31.

Those in attendance can expect concerts, vendors, rides and more.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday and doors stay open until 11 p.m. Standard Monday through Friday hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Saturdays, the fair is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sunday, the fair runs from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission for adults is $10. For Seniors (ages 60 and older), admission is $7. Children ages 4-12 get in for $5 and children ages 3 and younger get in free.

Ride tickets can be purchased in single tickets, ticket books, or through a wristband, which provides unlimited rides all-day for one day from Aug. 25 to 28.

More information about rides and the fair can be found here.