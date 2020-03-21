1  of  31
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Antioch Baptist Church - Sandston Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Courts Chesterfield County Public Schools Colonial Heights City Government Colonial Heights Courts Dinwiddie County Gov't Offices Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Gill Grove Baptist School Gill Grove Day Care Goochland County Gov't Offices Goochland County Public Schools Hanover County Gov't and Courts Henrico Government Offices Hopewell City Government Huguenot Road Baptist Church LeafSpring School - Charter Colony LeafSpring School - Wyndham LeafSpring School at the Boulders Lunenburg County Public Schools New Kent County Gov't Offices Red Lane Baptist Richmond Behavioral Health Authority Science Museum of Virginia St. Luke Lutheran Church Sussex County Public Schools The Metropolitan Baptist Church Union Hope Baptist Church

Chesterfield County government offices open with reduced operations through next week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County government offices will be open with reduced operations through Sunday, March 29. Limited government services will be available to the public, but buildings will remain inaccessible.

Chesterfield County’s response to COVID-19

The measures taken by the county are in response to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events