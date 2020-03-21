Chesterfield County government offices open with reduced operations through next week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County government offices will be open with reduced operations through Sunday, March 29. Limited government services will be available to the public, but buildings will remain inaccessible.

Chesterfield County’s response to COVID-19

The measures taken by the county are in response to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

