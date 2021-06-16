Chesterfield County hiring 911 operators Local News by: Amelia Heymann Posted: Jun 16, 2021 / 06:57 PM EDT / Updated: Jun 16, 2021 / 06:57 PM EDT Close You have been added to Daily News Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW Daily News SIGN UP CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is looking for 911 operators. You just need to be 18-years or older and have a high school diploma or GED. They are also welcoming recent graduates. You can learn more online here. Close You have been added to Daily News Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW Daily News SIGN UP