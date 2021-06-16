Chesterfield County hiring 911 operators

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is looking for 911 operators.

You just need to be 18-years or older and have a high school diploma or GED. They are also welcoming recent graduates.

You can learn more online here.

