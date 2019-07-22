Chesterfield County man caught with loaded gun at Richmond airport

1  of  2
This loaded handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport on July 21. (TSA photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County man was caught with a loaded gun at the Richmond International Airport Sunday.

A TSA officer detected the handgun inside the man’s carry-on bag as it entered the X-ray machine.

The gun, which was loaded with eight bullets, was confiscated by airport police and the man was issued a summons on weapons charges.

It marked the seventh firearm that TSA officers have caught at the airport so far this year. In 2018, TSA stopped 14 guns at the airport’s checkpoints.

