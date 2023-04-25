CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For local history buffs, the Chesterfield County Museum is now offering historic tours of the “Old Jail,” which is over a century old.

According to the county, the “Old Jail” was built in 1892 and served as the Chesterfield County prison until 1962. It also served as the Chesterfield Police headquarters and housing the county communications center during the 1940’s. It was designated as a museum in 1982.

Tours of the jail will begin at the County Museum, which is right next to the jail. Tour attendees will get to see the temporary exhibits on the first floor, the original cells on the second floor, and additional details like a stone step preserved from the first Chesterfield County courthouse in the 18th century.

A virtual tour of the jail is also offered on the county website.

The Chesterfield County Museum is free to visit and is open every Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is located at 6813 Mimms Loop.