CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — With the sunny season just around the corner, Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation has opened summer camp registration.

The summer camps are being organized by Virginia’s 4-H Youth Development program in partnership with the Chesterfield Police Activities League.

“4-H camp provides youth countless opportunities for learning more about themselves, their peers and the natural world around them,” the Chesterfield Parks and Recreation website reads. “Our main focus during camp is to help youth develop independence, self-esteem, confidence, interpersonal skills and other life skills.”

The county’s Overnight Summer Camp will be open to anyone between 9-years-old and 13-years-old and begin on Monday, June 27 and finish on Friday, July 1. Further details and registration for this event can be found here.

Further information on Chesterfield County’s Summer 2022 Day Camps and other activities can be found here.