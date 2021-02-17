Local school districts cancel classes ahead of winter storm

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Latest: Chesterfield County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, February 18 in anticipation of the winter storm expected to hit our area.

“Teachers will prepare asynchronous learning opportunities for their students in anticipation that the school closure could last beyond Thursday,” CCPS said in a letter to Chesterfield staff members and families Wednesday afternoon.

The learning opportunities will be communicated by teachers and would help the school district meet the minimum number of instructional hours required by the state, CCPS said.

