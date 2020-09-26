Chesterfield County Public Schools reports 18 cases of COVID-19 since teachers and staff returned

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools announced they have had 18 reported cases of COVID-19 since teachers returned to schools on Aug. 31.

According to its website, CCPS said when their is a case of COVID-19 on a school facility, they will alert all other staff members if there is a case, but will not share the name of the infected individual.

Here are the reported cases:

Aug. 31 — Transportation

— Transportation Sept. 2 — Transportation

— Transportation Sept. 4 — Enon Elementary School

— Enon Elementary School Sept. 5 — Cosby High School

— Cosby High School Sept. 10 — Chalkley Elementary school

— Chalkley Elementary school Sept. 14 — Bon Air Elementary School and Robious Elementary School

— Bon Air Elementary School and Robious Elementary School Sept. 15 — Clover Hill Elementary School

— Clover Hill Elementary School Sept. 16 — Beulah Elementary School

— Beulah Elementary School Sept. 17 — James River High School and Crestwood Elementary School

— James River High School and Crestwood Elementary School Sept. 18 – Davis Middle School

– Davis Middle School Sept. 21 — Davis Elementary School, James River High School, Central Office and Clover Hill Elementary School.

— Davis Elementary School, James River High School, Central Office and Clover Hill Elementary School. Sept. 23 — Swift Creek Middle School

— Swift Creek Middle School Sept. 24 — Hopkins Elementary School

Once the first cohort of students return for in-person instruction, CCPS said they will notify all staff and families if there is a positive case in on of the school facilities or on a bus.

CCPS’ School Board voted to first group of students, called Cohort 1, to return to in-person classes on Sept. 29. This group will be made up of K-12 students with disabilities and Special Education Level 2 students.

After the Cohort 1 returns, other students will begin phasing in, starting with younger children first. A learning plan sent out Tuesday separates elementary students, and middle and high school students.

