Chesterfield County Public Schools reports 18 cases of COVID-19 since teachers and staff returned

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools announced they have had 18 reported cases of COVID-19 since teachers returned to schools on Aug. 31.
According to its website, CCPS said when their is a case of COVID-19 on a school facility, they will alert all other staff members if there is a case, but will not share the name of the infected individual.
Here are the reported cases:
- Aug. 31 — Transportation
- Sept. 2 — Transportation
- Sept. 4 — Enon Elementary School
- Sept. 5 — Cosby High School
- Sept. 10 — Chalkley Elementary school
- Sept. 14 — Bon Air Elementary School and Robious Elementary School
- Sept. 15 — Clover Hill Elementary School
- Sept. 16 — Beulah Elementary School
- Sept. 17 — James River High School and Crestwood Elementary School
- Sept. 18 – Davis Middle School
- Sept. 21 — Davis Elementary School, James River High School, Central Office and Clover Hill Elementary School.
- Sept. 23 — Swift Creek Middle School
- Sept. 24 — Hopkins Elementary School
Once the first cohort of students return for in-person instruction, CCPS said they will notify all staff and families if there is a positive case in on of the school facilities or on a bus.
CCPS’ School Board voted to first group of students, called Cohort 1, to return to in-person classes on Sept. 29. This group will be made up of K-12 students with disabilities and Special Education Level 2 students.
After the Cohort 1 returns, other students will begin phasing in, starting with younger children first. A learning plan sent out Tuesday separates elementary students, and middle and high school students.
