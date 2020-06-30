Chesterfield County Schools weigh options to reopen this fall, ask for community feedback

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield County Public Schools is hosting a series of virtual meetings for reopening schools this fall, and they’re asking for your input.

The newest reopening option allows groups of students to go to in-person classes on Monday/Tuesday and Thursday/Friday. Wednesday would be used as a cleaning day and teacher planning day. You can read more about other options here.

Each district has three scheduled meetings:

Tuesday, June 30

  • 9-10:30 a.m.: Matoaca and Midlothian districts
  • Noon-1:30 p.m.: Dale District
  • 7-8:30 p.m.: Bermuda and Clover Hill districts

Wednesday, July 1

  • 9-10:30 a.m.: Dale District
  • Noon-1:30 p.m.: Bermuda and Clover Hill districts
  • 7-8:30 p.m.: Matoaca and Midlothian districts

Thursday, July 2

  • 9-10:30 a.m.: Bermuda and Clover Hill districts
  • Noon-1:30 p.m.: Matoaca and Midlothian districts
  • 7-8:30 p.m.: Dale District

Here is how to access the meetings online:

  • Chesterfield County Public Schools website: mychesterfieldschools.com
  • Chesterfield County Public Schools YouTube feed: https://www.youtube.com/user/ccpsva.
  • Chesterfield County Public Schools Facebook feed: @chesterfieldschools
  • Chesterfield County Public Schools Twitter feed: @ccpsinfo

