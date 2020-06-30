Chesterfield County Schools weigh options to reopen this fall, ask for community feedback

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield County Public Schools is hosting a series of virtual meetings for reopening schools this fall, and they’re asking for your input.
The newest reopening option allows groups of students to go to in-person classes on Monday/Tuesday and Thursday/Friday. Wednesday would be used as a cleaning day and teacher planning day. You can read more about other options here.
Each district has three scheduled meetings:
Tuesday, June 30
- 9-10:30 a.m.: Matoaca and Midlothian districts
- Noon-1:30 p.m.: Dale District
- 7-8:30 p.m.: Bermuda and Clover Hill districts
Wednesday, July 1
- 9-10:30 a.m.: Dale District
- Noon-1:30 p.m.: Bermuda and Clover Hill districts
- 7-8:30 p.m.: Matoaca and Midlothian districts
Thursday, July 2
- 9-10:30 a.m.: Bermuda and Clover Hill districts
- Noon-1:30 p.m.: Matoaca and Midlothian districts
- 7-8:30 p.m.: Dale District
Here is how to access the meetings online:
- Chesterfield County Public Schools website: mychesterfieldschools.com
- Chesterfield County Public Schools YouTube feed: https://www.youtube.com/user/ccpsva.
- Chesterfield County Public Schools Facebook feed: @chesterfieldschools
- Chesterfield County Public Schools Twitter feed: @ccpsinfo