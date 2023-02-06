CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred near the 6700 block of Amster Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.

When they arrived, officers located three victims who had been shot. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The deceased’s identity is being withheld while police notify the victim’s family.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.