1 hurt, 1 charged after two-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike

Chesterfield County

One person has been taken to the hospital and another has been charged with disregarding a traffic signal after a two-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike on Monday. (Photo: SGT Rollins’ Twitter)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person has been taken to the hospital and another has been charged with disregarding a traffic signal after a two-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike on Monday.

The crash took place at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Tuxford Road, according to a tweet from a Chesterfield police sergeant.

One driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The other driver has been charged with disregarding a traffic signal.

