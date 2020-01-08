1 hurt after tree limb falls on parked car in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person was hurt Wednesday after a tree limb fell on their parked car in Chesterfield County.
A spokesperson for Chesterfield Fire & EMS said that a tree broke in the 4100 block of Tosh Lane, causing a limb to fall on the parked vehicle. The person inside the car has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Man charged in the slaying, mutilation of a man he met on Grindr
- Virginia General Assembly: 2020 session begins with historic vote, Democrats in control
- Cancer group finds biggest one-year drop in U.S. death rate
- Montana dog loses 25 pounds with water therapy
- Texts about a military draft? They’re fake, U.S. Army says