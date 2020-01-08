Closings & Delays
1 hurt after tree limb falls on parked car in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County

by: WRIC Newsroom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person was hurt Wednesday after a tree limb fell on their parked car in Chesterfield County.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Fire & EMS said that a tree broke in the 4100 block of Tosh Lane, causing a limb to fall on the parked vehicle. The person inside the car has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

