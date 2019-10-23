1  of  2
1 injured in crash involving Chesterfield school bus, tractor-trailer

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A bus driver suffered minor injuries during a crash involving a tractor-trailer and Chesterfield County school bus Wednesday morning.

Authorities responded to the crash on Woolridge Road and Strider Road at 6:45 a.m.

Chesterfield Fire Lt. Jason Elmore told 8News there was one child on the bus. It is unknown whether the child is a student or the bus driver’s child. The bus driver suffered minor injuries.

The tow truck will arrive in 30 minutes to clear the scene, officers said. Drivers should avoid the area.

