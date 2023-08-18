CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – One person was killed in a Chesterfield County crash that also sent two people to the hospital, police said.

The driver of a 2016 Ford Fusion was driving north on Longmeadow Circle near the intersection of Stockleigh Drive early Friday morning when they left the road and hit a tree, according to police.

Police said a female passenger was killed in the crash, and two others were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities did not identify the person killed.

An investigation into the fatal crash is underway.