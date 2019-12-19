1 killed, 1 injured in two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County on Thursday that killed one person and has closed a portion of Genito Road in all directions.

Police said a Honda sedan was going eastbound on Genito Road when it crossed the westbound lane. The sedan then went into a ditch before going back on the road and striking a Jeep traveling west. Investigators believe speed could have been a factor in the crash.

Chesterfield police tweeted that drivers should avoid the area, the 19600 block of Genito Road, due to the crash.

A Chesterfield Fire & EMS spokesperson told 8News that there was one fatality and one person was sent to the hospital. Police confirmed that the driver of the Honda, identified only as an adult male, died at the scene.

The driver of Jeep suffered “what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries,” according to police.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: