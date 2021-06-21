$10 pet adoptions in Chesterfield to start the summer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Animal Services is kicking off the summer with $10 pet adoptions.

This is for any animal that’s been available for adoption for a month or longer.

The event started on June 19 and will wrap up this Saturday, June 26.

Potential pet parents can either visit the shelter in person by appointment or use PetFinder to check out what animals are available for adoption.

Each appointment allows people to visit the shelter for 45 minutes. Slots are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.