101 confirmed COVID-19 cases at The Laurels of Bon Air nursing and rehabilitation center

The Laurels of Bon Air, an assisted living facility in Chesterfield, is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. As of Nov. 30, the facility had over 100 coronavirus cases. (Photo: 8News Photographer Forrest Shelor)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Laurels of Bon Air, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Chesterfield, is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. According to the most recent data from the Virginia Department of Health, the care facility has over 100 coronavirus cases.

An employee reached by phone at The Laurels of Bon Air confirmed to 8News that three people died from COVID-19 today.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, The Laurels of Bon Air has 1010 coronavirus cases, including residents and staff members.(Photo: 8News Photographer Forrest Shelor)

A staff member at Laurels of Bon Air, who wished to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation, said they got sick with coronavirus at work.

“I am not doing well,” the staff member said. “I have a hard time breathing. I can’t eat, I cannot smell, I cannot taste my food. Nothing.”

The staff member said they are not being paid for time spent recovering from COVID-19.

“I work there and they don’t want to pay me,” the staff member said.

Between Nov. 17 and Nov. 20, VDH officials conducted an unannounced inspection which found the facility to be in “substantial compliance.” The inspection revealed that out of 106 residents, 28 were positive for COVID-19.

On Nov. 25, the care facility reported on their website that 62 residents and 17 staff members were positive for COVID-19. This was a significant jump from the day before on Nov. 24 when the facility reported that 30 residents and 23 staff members were positive. Six staff members reportedly recovered from the virus.

An assisted living facility in Chesterfield is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo: 8News Photographer Forrest Shelor)

According to health officials, long-term care facilities are experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19 due to staff unknowingly getting the virus and passing it on to their high-risk patients.

Dr. Alexander Samuel, Chesterfield Health District Director, said today that:

We were notified of the initial case on November 5 with a majority of the cases following within the next two weeks. The facility had not been allowing indoor visitation, so the most likely source would be an infected staff member reporting to work, which has been consistent with what we are generally seeing at long-term care facilities lately, as case numbers are increasing so steeply in the community. We’re currently aware of fewer than five deaths at the facility so far. Dr. Alexander Samuel, Chesterfield Health District Director

Dr. Samuel said the facility is working to address the outbreak using surveillance testing to locate residents and staff who might be positive but aren’t showing symptoms.

However, a staff member claims the facility has not been quarantining patients. On top of that, the staff member said they have been allowing people to come and go — people coming into the facility from hiring agencies or those being hired to make repairs.

“I see with my own eyes how they bring these patients downstairs with COVID-19, moving people around and around and around,” the staff member said.

A staff member at Laurels of Bon Air told 8News that three people died from coronavirus on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (Photo: Forrest Shelor)

Dr. Samuels encourages family members to support residents through phone and video calls during this time.

8News has reached out to The Laurels of Bon Air for an interview and statement but has not received a call back. Stay with us for updates as we continue to report on this story.

READ: Findings from VDH inspection — Laurels of Bon Air