CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Fair begins Aug. 27 at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds (10300 Courthouse Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23832).

It’s the 108th year for the fair and will feature a silent auction, arts and crafts, competitions and all your favorite fair foods.

Iconic fair rides will be on site as well. You can buy tickets by heading over to the fair’s website.

The fair runs through Sept. 4.