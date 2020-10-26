11 dead, dozens more COVID-stricken, as Tyler’s Retreat at Iron Bridge outbreak continues

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County’s Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel confirms 11 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus at Tyler’s Retreat at Iron Bridge.

The retirement community is currently dealing with 35 positive cases among staff members and 69 positive cases among residents.

8News initially reported four people died and the current case count included 55 residents and 26 employees on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

“We simply can’t let our guard down,” Dr. Samuel said 8News reporter Sierra Fox on Oct. 14. “It just speaks to how infectious COVID-19 is and the risks of having an infection in a population like our elderly population.”

