$113 million approved for new regional transportation projects, timeline established

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than $113 million is headed to Central Virginia for a slew of new transportation projects.

A newly formed authority will use the money to connect the region from Richmond to New Kent County.

The Central Virginia Transportation Authority was formed over one year ago. On Friday, the authority approved the $113 million for 5 transportation projects.

The largest project is the Fall Line Trail, which spans across 43 miles and through 7 localities as north as Ashland and as south as Petersburg.

Once it is finished, “The Fall Line” will connect people to jobs, shopping and transit, according to CVTA.

There will be several key connections along the trail, including 24 public schools, 4 colleges, GRTC bus routes and several parks.

CVTA also approved funding for the Virginia Capital Trail in Charles City County, the Bottoms Bridge Park and Ride in New Kent.

The projects will also feature improvements along I-64 in Goochland and Turn Lakes in Powhatan County.

Several community leaders weighed in on the proposals and said the finding was long-awaited and will improve quality of life and tourism.

A timeline for the projects can be found in the PDF file below: