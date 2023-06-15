CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Fire and EMS were called to the Crystal Lake Apartments early Thursday afternoon for a structure fire that spread to three units.

Around 1 p.m., fire crews were called to the apartments located at 6420 South Beulah Road for a reported structure fire.

According to authorities, the fire affected three apartment units.

A total of 14 people — four adults and 10 children — were displaced. There were no reported injuries.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office. The cause of the fire has not yet been identified.