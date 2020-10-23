14-year-old Chesterfield resident missing

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old.

According to a release, Diamonte “D” Burnside was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 22 around 12:40 p.m. leaving his home at the Cross Creek Apartments in Chesterfield.

Burnside is described as being 5’7″ and between 115 and 120 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with red roses on it, gym shorts, blue slides with black socks, a black watch, and carrying a backpack. Officials say that backpack may contain additional clothing.

Authorities say Burnside takes medications for ADHD and could possibly be without those.

Anyone with information regarding the teen’s whereabouts is urged to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251.