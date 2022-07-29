CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 15-year-old boy has been named as the suspect involved in a robbery that turned into a Chesterfield County police chase that resulted in the death of one person, and sent another to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the chase began after officers were called to the scene of a robbery at the 3700 block of Meadowdale Boulevard in Chesterfield around 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28. Lt. John Payne Jr. of the Chesterfield Police Department said the victim of the robbery was pistol-whipped.

After the robbery, police said the 15-year-old stole the robbery victim’s red Dodge truck and drove away on Hopkins Road. Officers chased the teenage suspect using helicopters and police cars after police said he refused to stop the truck.

Kenneth Dressler was at the scene of the crash when it occurred, and said he saw a police car chasing the red truck, which he said was speeding down the road.

During the chase on Hopkins Road, the teen crossed the double yellow line in an attempt to get away from officers and crashed head-on into a silver sedan driving in the opposite direction.

Dressler said the impact of the collision caused both the truck and the sedan to be lifted into the air and reported seeing several ambulances responding to the crash.

“It was devastating to watch,” Dressler said.

The scene of the head-on crash that shut down a portion of Hopkins Road Thursday evening. Credit: Tyler Hall / 8News

Two people were traveling inside the sedan — the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the female passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

After the crash, police said the teen got out of the truck and ran away from the scene, but was arrested shortly after. Chesterfield Police said he was charged with felony homicide, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny, vandalism, felony eluding, felony hit and run, no operator’s license and disregard traffic signal. The teen was taken to juvenile intake and is in juvenile detention.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips mobile app.