16 Chesterfield school employees — 8 in August — have tested positive for COVID-19 since May

Chesterfield parents and teachers gathered ahead of a July 20 school board meeting to share their views on the county’s reopening plan. (Photo: 8News)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Sixteen employees at Chesterfield County Public Schools have tested positive for COVID-19 since May, with half contracting the virus just in the last month.

Chesterfield schools spokesman Shawn Smith confirmed on Thursday that 16 employees have returned with positive tests in that span. Two were reported in May, one in June, five in July and eight in the month of August.

According to Smith, five cases were reported in the central office and support locations. The others were spread out, with three at Gates Elementary School and two at Cosby High School.

Six schools have had at least one employee test positive since May: Crestwood Elementary, Wells Elementary, Woolridge Elementary, Manchester Middle School, Meadowbrook High and Thomas Dale High.

The school board approved a plan in July to start the upcoming school year online-only. In August, the board voted unanimously to have a health committee help guide the district’s decisions on when to begin a phased approach to in-person learning.

The committee recently suggested holding off on plans to begin the first phase of reopening during a school board work session.