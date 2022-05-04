CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department Special Victims Detectives conducted multiple online chatting operations that resulted in the arrest of 16 suspects who believed they were soliciting sex from minors through online and social media platforms.

In total, there were 31 charges resulting from the 16 arrests taking place during the time period of March 31 to April 28.

The suspects communicated with people they believed to be underage and arranged to meet them at a location to have sexual relations, police said. When the suspects came to the location, they were met by police and arrested.

The suspects arrested and charged following the operation, according to police: