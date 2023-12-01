CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 16-year-old is in the hospital after police say they were shot in the Bellwood area of Chesterfield County.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, officers responded to the 2700 block of Avalon Heights Road at around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, the officers found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.