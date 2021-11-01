17 men head to Chesterfield motel expecting to have sex with minors, met with police instead

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police detectives arrested 17 men on a total of 32 charges last week during an online chatting operation.
During the two-day operation, detectives from the special victim’s unit arrested suspects who believed they were soliciting sex from minors through online and social media platforms.
According to authorities, the men thought they were chatting with minors but they were really talking to undercover detectives. Police told 8News the suspects drove to a motel to meet young girls for sexual relations but were met by police and handcuffs.
The suspects range in age from 24 to 51 years old. They are from all over Virginia including, Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, Prince George, Louisa, Virginia Beach– even Maryland.
Earlier this year, Chesterfield Police arrested 20 men in another sex sting operation.
The following suspects were arrested and charged last week:
- Carlos Angel-Valesquez, 27, of the 2100 block of Mandalay Drive in Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution;
- Jonathan M. Austin, 36, of the 12600 block of Queensgate Road, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- John D. Blanchard, 51, of the 5700 block of Warning Street in Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- Daniel E. Boyd Jr., 38, of the 300 block of N. Arthur Ash Boulevard in Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- Nelson D.R. Dudley, 34, of the 12300 block of La Prade Street, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- James D. Eades, 42, of the 4000 block of Peregrine Road, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- Michael C. Hall, 50, of the 9100 block of Hartley Hill Court in Henrico, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- Ricardo A. Hinojosa Gonzalez, 43, of the 3900 block of W. Chatham Drive in Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution;
- Christopher P. Kendrick, 50, of the 00 block of Christra Place in Louisa, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- Franklin E. Martinez-Parada, 39, of the 200 block of Gibbs Road in Grasonville, Md., was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- Gabriel Medrano Flores, 49, of the 4600 block of Kawneer Drive in Henrico, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- Efren Mojica Yepiz, 30, of the 9900 block of Suburban Village Trail, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- Joshua P. Morris, 28, of the 4400 block of Branchester Boulevard in Prince George, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- Craig T. Moulden, 27, of the 11600 block of Davelayne Road, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- Danzel M. Roland, 30, of the 200 block of E. Bank Street in Petersburg, was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice, felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- Sergio A. Terceros Zambrana, 24, of the 00 block of W. Broad Street in Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution.
- Taurean R. Thomas, 26, of the 1600 block of Chestnut Park Lane in Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.