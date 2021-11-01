17 men head to Chesterfield motel expecting to have sex with minors, met with police instead

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police detectives arrested 17 men on a total of 32 charges last week during an online chatting operation.

During the two-day operation, detectives from the special victim’s unit arrested suspects who believed they were soliciting sex from minors through online and social media platforms.

According to authorities, the men thought they were chatting with minors but they were really talking to undercover detectives. Police told 8News the suspects drove to a motel to meet young girls for sexual relations but were met by police and handcuffs.

The suspects range in age from 24 to 51 years old. They are from all over Virginia including, Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, Prince George, Louisa, Virginia Beach– even Maryland.

Earlier this year, Chesterfield Police arrested 20 men in another sex sting operation.

The following suspects were arrested and charged last week: