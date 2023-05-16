CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 17-year-old driver was ticketed by Chesterfield Police for driving 101 miles per hour on a stretch of Genito Road with a 45 mph speed limit.

According to a Facebook post from the Chesterfield County Police Department, the teen was heading home from school when they were pulled over for driving approximately 56 miles over the speed limit.

The teen was charged with reckless driving and was summoned to appear in juvenile and domestic relations court in June.

The department is asking drivers to be safe and follow posted speed limits.