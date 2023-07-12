CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has identified and arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run involving a toddler.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, officers were called to the driveway of a residence in the 6500 block of Walmsley Boulevard for a reported hit-and-run.

According to police, a 3-year-old boy was run over by a then-unknown vehicle that had left the scene. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since been released to continue recovery at home.

A preliminary investigation at the scene indicated that the child had been hit by a suspect vehicle leaving the property. Surveillance cameras captured images of two vehicles — a white Acura sedan and a gray Nissan sedan — leaving around the time of the incident.

A 3-year-old boy was hit outside of a home on Walmsley Boulevard the evening of Sunday, April 23. Police say the driver of the car suspected of hitting the toddler drove away from the scene following the incident. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

Following further investigation, officers identified the suspect vehicle as a 2012 Nissan Altima. According to police, the vehicle was driven by a 17-year-old boy at the time of the incident.

Police issued the teen with summonses for reckless driving, driving without a license and driving without insurance in relation to the crash.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.