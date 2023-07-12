CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has identified and arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run involving a toddler.
Around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, officers were called to the driveway of a residence in the 6500 block of Walmsley Boulevard for a reported hit-and-run.
According to police, a 3-year-old boy was run over by a then-unknown vehicle that had left the scene. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since been released to continue recovery at home.
A preliminary investigation at the scene indicated that the child had been hit by a suspect vehicle leaving the property. Surveillance cameras captured images of two vehicles — a white Acura sedan and a gray Nissan sedan — leaving around the time of the incident.
Following further investigation, officers identified the suspect vehicle as a 2012 Nissan Altima. According to police, the vehicle was driven by a 17-year-old boy at the time of the incident.
Police issued the teen with summonses for reckless driving, driving without a license and driving without insurance in relation to the crash.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.