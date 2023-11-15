CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are assisting the Chesterfield County Police Department in searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who may be in danger.

Crystal Wright was last seen leaving a doctor’s office in the 13900 block of Coalfield Commons Place around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Police said she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt with the word “California” on the front.

According to police, Wright is a 5-foot-5-inch tall biracial female, weighing approximately 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and often wears glasses. She also has brown, wavy hair.

“Wright is believed to be in need of prescription medication for behavioral and depressive symptoms, and she has had suicidal ideations and behavior in the past,” a spokesperson with Chesterfield Police said in a release.

Virginia State Police have also released a missing person alert, stating that Wright’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding Wright’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.