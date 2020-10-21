18-year-old linked to Chesterfield shooting charged with attempted murder

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old linked to a September shooting in Chesterfield is now behind bars, according to police.

Officers say Kiwante U. Walker is charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. According to police, Walker was involved in a shooting in the 20200 block of Rowanty Court on Sept. 27.

There, offices located a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the victim remains stable.

Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

LATEST HEADLINES: