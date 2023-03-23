CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has now provided the identity of a 19-year-old motorcyclist who was reportedly killed after speeding and driving recklessly on Hull Street Road.

Around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, emergency communications received reports of a motorcycle driving recklessly and illegally passing vehicles on Hicks Road. The motorcycle, a 2007 Honda CBR600RR, was later seen by officers heading east on Hull Street Road.

One officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the motorcyclist refused to stop and drove away at high speed. According to police, the officer did not pursue the motorcycle.

Shortly before 10:15 a.m., the officer came upon a crash involving the motorcycle, which had struck a 2011 GMC Terrain as it was pulling out of a parking lot at the intersection of Hull Street Road and Price Club Boulevard.

The motorcyclist — now identified as 19-year-old Jason Lopez of Chesterfield — was taken to a nearby hospital he died from his injuries.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.