CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police needs your help identifying two suspects accused of stealing from Victoria’s Secret.

Chesterfield Officers need help to ID 2 suspects who stole over $1,600.00 worth of merchandise from Victoria Secret on 11/7/19. Call 804-748-0660 w/ info. @CCPDVa @CrimeSolversCCH @CrimeStopperRVA pic.twitter.com/ddMM2VZ7Rx — Lt Don Story (@LtDonStory) November 12, 2019

Police said the suspects stole over $1,600 in items from the lingerie store on November 7.

If you have any information, call 804-748-0660.