CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police say two people have been arrested in connection to a Valentine’s Day murder in 2019. A third suspect, however, remains at large.
Police found 53-year-old Dwyane U. Swann unresponsive outside his home in the 7600 block of Drexelbrook Road on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
More than a year later, on Sept. 2, police arrested Keith M. Bailey, 33, of the 1000 block of Kingsway Road in Richmond, and Erika M. McNeil, 32, of the 13500 block of Thornsett Lane in Chesterfield, in connection with Swann’s death.
Police also obtained indictments against Tramelle L. Jones, 39.
He is charged with murder, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony in relation to Swann’s death.
Jones, described as 5-feet-7-inches, weighing 180 pounds, is currently wanted by police. His last known address is in the 400 block of Pulaski Drive in Henrico.
Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts or this incident is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- 2 charged, 1 sought in connection with Chesterfield Valentine’s Day murder
- US postal worker in New Jersey arrested, accused of dumping mail and election ballots
- Car crashes into Domino’s pizza shop
- Trial underway for man accused of shooting 5-year-old Ke’miyah Edwards
- Lowe’s to pay $100 million more in bonuses to hourly workers amid pandemic