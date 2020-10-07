2 charged, 1 sought in connection with Chesterfield Valentine’s Day murder

Chesterfield Police say two people have been arrested in connection to a Valentine’s Day murder in 2019. A third suspect, however, remains at large.

Police found 53-year-old Dwyane U. Swann unresponsive outside his home in the 7600 block of Drexelbrook Road on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dwyane U. Swann

More than a year later, on Sept. 2, police arrested Keith M. Bailey, 33, of the 1000 block of Kingsway Road in Richmond, and Erika M. McNeil, 32, of the 13500 block of Thornsett Lane in Chesterfield, in connection with Swann’s death.

Police also obtained indictments against Tramelle L. Jones, 39.

He is charged with murder, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony in relation to Swann’s death.

Jones, described as 5-feet-7-inches, weighing 180 pounds, is currently wanted by police. His last known address is in the 400 block of Pulaski Drive in Henrico.

Keith Bailey

Erika McNeil

Tramelle Jones

Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts or this incident is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

