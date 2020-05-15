2 critically injured in Chesterfield County crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Two people suffered critical injuries in a crash on Jefferson Davis Highway and Willis Road on Friday.

According to a Chesterfield Fire & EMS spokesman, the crash sent three people to the hospital and the county’s haz mat team is on scene as gasoline is spilling from one vehicle involved in the crash. Two of the people transported suffered life-threatening injuries.

VDOT says all lanes of Willis Road at Jefferson Davis Highway are closed and all northbound lanes of the highway are also closed near Willis Road. VDOT provided the following detour to drivers:

Northbound Jefferson Davis Highway: Traffic is detouring through the flea market parking lot at Willis Road and onto eastbound Willis Road.

Westbound Willis Road traffic (including traffic from I-95) is detouring onto Pams Avenue, then to Norcliff Road and back to Jefferson Davis Highway.

