2 dead bodies found inside Chesterfield home during welfare check

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a man and woman were found dead inside a Chesterfield home following a welfare check Monday. According to police, their deaths appear to be an “isolated incident” and there is no threat to the public.

Authorities say they were called to the 2500 block of Reymet Road to check on the man and woman who police say “had not been heard from in over a week.”

Once inside the residence, police found their bodies. The identities of the pair are being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

LATEST HEADLINES: