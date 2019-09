Firefighter injured was evaluated at scene, not taken to hospital

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are being assisted by the Red Cross after a fire Tuesday destroyed their Chesterfield home.

Firefighters responded to an active fire in the 5000 block of Cedarbend Lane. The fire, according to Chesterfield Fire Capt. J A Harvey, has since been marked under control.

One Chesterfield firefighter was hurt, Harvey told 8News, but was evaluated at the scene and not taken to the hospital.

An investigation is underway. Stay with 8News for updates.