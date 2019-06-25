2 injured in crash that shut down Hull Street Road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County Tuesday morning.
Police on scene told 8News that one of the drivers was taken to the hospital by helicopter, and the other driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The conditions of drivers have not been released.
The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday. Police say one of the vehicles was turning left onto Hull Street Road when another vehicle heading eastbound crashed into the side. Both drivers were thrown from their vehicles.
All eastbound lanes of Hull Street Road near Skinquarter Road were shut down for roughly three hours.
