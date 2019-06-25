2 injured in crash that shut down Hull Street Road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County Tuesday morning.

Police on scene told 8News that one of the drivers was taken to the hospital by helicopter, and the other driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The conditions of drivers have not been released.

Crash team on the scene confirms someone was airlifted. pic.twitter.com/eIIPkjAoNA — Basil John (@BasilJohn8News) June 25, 2019

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday. Police say one of the vehicles was turning left onto Hull Street Road when another vehicle heading eastbound crashed into the side. Both drivers were thrown from their vehicles.

All eastbound lanes of Hull Street Road near Skinquarter Road were shut down for roughly three hours.

Traffic Alert: rte 360 near skinquarter rd will be shut down for approx 2hrs for serious vehicle crash. Expect delays plz use alt rte. pic.twitter.com/sdzlO8a5gJ — Lieutenant Cimbal (@LtCimbal046) June 25, 2019

Check back for updates on this developing story.