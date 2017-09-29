2 injured when Jeep crashes into Chesterfield County school bus

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County student and a bus driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries when a Jeep crashed into the school bus Friday afternoon.

Police officials said that the crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Rockdale Road and Lindell Road when the Monacan High School bus was completing its bus route.

The investigation indicates that a school bus was traveling south on Rockdale Road when it was struck on its passenger side by a Jeep Cherokee that was traveling north on Lindell Road.

Police said that the driver of the Jeep ran a stop sign at the intersection, which caused the crash.

Investigators are also trying to determine if the driver of the Jeep, who is now in custody, was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

As a result, a juvenile male and the bus driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chesterfield School officials said nine students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.