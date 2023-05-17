A house fire in Chesterfield County resulted in one person being taken to the hospital and two people being forced out. (Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A house fire in Chesterfield County resulted in one person being taken to the hospital and two people being forced from their home Wednesday morning.

Around 7 a.m., units with Chesterfield Fire and EMS were dispatched to a residence on Telstar Drive, just south of Route 288, for a reported structure fire.

Upon their arrival, firefighters found smoking coming out of the single-story family home. As units attempted to bring the fire under control, one person was taken to a nearby hospital with a minor injury. No firefighters were injured.

According to authorities, two adults and two dogs were forced out as a result of the fire. They are currently being helped by the Red Cross.

A spokesperson with Chesterfield Fire and EMS said the scene remains under investigation by the Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office.